Ghostwire Tokyo, Minecraft Legends, NHL 23, Loop Hero and Iron Brigade join Game Pass

HQ

Earlier today, Ben shared the disappointing news that Quantum Break is set to leave Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass later this month, but we have some good and confusing news as well.

The good news is that Microsoft has announced the five games that will be joining Game Pass the next two weeks, and the line-up includes some exciting stuff.



Loop Hero on consoles and PC today



Iron Brigade on Cloud and consoles on April 6



Ghostwire Tokyo on Cloud, consoles and PC on April 12



NHL 23 on consoles on April 13



Minecraft Legends on Cloud, consoles and PC on April 18



Then there's the confusing news, as the list of games leaving the service on April 15 doesn't include Quantum Break over at Xbox Wire. I've contacted Xbox in hope of getting a clarification about it, but here's the list as it stands right now: