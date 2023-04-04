Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Ghostwire Tokyo, Minecraft Legends, NHL 23, Loop Hero and Iron Brigade join Game Pass

      While Life is Strange: True Colors, Rainbow Six: Extraction and more are ready to leave, while there's some confusion regarding Quantum Break.

      Earlier today, Ben shared the disappointing news that Quantum Break is set to leave Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass later this month, but we have some good and confusing news as well.

      The good news is that Microsoft has announced the five games that will be joining Game Pass the next two weeks, and the line-up includes some exciting stuff.


      • Loop Hero on consoles and PC today

      • Iron Brigade on Cloud and consoles on April 6

      • Ghostwire Tokyo on Cloud, consoles and PC on April 12

      • NHL 23 on consoles on April 13

      • Minecraft Legends on Cloud, consoles and PC on April 18

      Then there's the confusing news, as the list of games leaving the service on April 15 doesn't include Quantum Break over at Xbox Wire. I've contacted Xbox in hope of getting a clarification about it, but here's the list as it stands right now:


      • Life is Strange: True Colors on Cloud, consoles and PC

      • Moonglow Bay on Cloud, consoles and PC

      • Panzer Corps 2 on PC

      • Rainbow Six: Extraction on Cloud, consoles and PC

      • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk on Cloud, consoles and PC

      • The Long Dark on Cloud, consoles and PC

      • The Riftbreaker on Cloud, consoles and PC

