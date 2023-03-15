Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostwire Tokyo

Ghostwire Tokyo launching for Xbox next month

Ghostwire Tokyo was one of two Bethesda titles (the other one being Deathloop) that were launched as console exclusives for PlayStation, despite the fact that Microsoft owned Bethesda at the time of the release. This was a result of Sony having a deal written before Microsoft bought the huge publisher.

But Deathloop was released for Xbox Series S/X during last fall, and now the time has come for Ghostwire Tokyo. According to a tweet from the official account, the game will be released for Xbox Series S/X (and Game Pass) together with a massive update on April 12. This update is called The Spider's Thread and will also be released for the PC and PlayStation 5 versions of the game, and offers plenty of new content like new areas to explore and quality-of-life enhancements.

Something to look forward to, perhaps?

Ghostwire Tokyo

