Ghostwire Tokyo lasts up to 40 hours for completionists

HQ

Yesterday we shared our preview about the upcoming Ghostwire Tokyo, which is being released for PC and PlayStation 5 on March 25 (it is also coming to Xbox, but at a later point). It's an action-horror game with a fairly open world to explore, and it seems like it's got plenty of stuff to do.

In an interview over at WCCFTech, game director Kenji Kimura and producer Masato Kimura, reveals that a regular playthrough of the game takes roughly 15 hours. But for completionists that want to do everything, the duo expects that they will need 30-40 hours.