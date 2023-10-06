Ghostwire Tokyo is available for free on PC

HQ

If you're a PC gamer, there are a tonne of ways to get free games. Epic Games gives away a title every Thursday, but Amazon Prime Gaming is not to be slept on if you want a deal. Now, the gaming part of your Prime subscription is letting you grab Ghostwire Tokyo for free.

All you need to do is head over to Prime Gaming, log in with a valid Prime subscription, and download the game. While it may not have been as well-received as Tango Gameworks' latest output, Ghostwire Tokyo has celebrated millions of players.

If you're looking for more free games, Prime Gaming also has GRUNND, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, The Textorcist, Golden Light, and Super Adventure Hand available.

