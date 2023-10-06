Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostwire Tokyo

Ghostwire Tokyo is available for free on PC

If you've got a valid Amazon Prime subscription, you can pick up the action thriller right now.

If you're a PC gamer, there are a tonne of ways to get free games. Epic Games gives away a title every Thursday, but Amazon Prime Gaming is not to be slept on if you want a deal. Now, the gaming part of your Prime subscription is letting you grab Ghostwire Tokyo for free.

All you need to do is head over to Prime Gaming, log in with a valid Prime subscription, and download the game. While it may not have been as well-received as Tango Gameworks' latest output, Ghostwire Tokyo has celebrated millions of players.

If you're looking for more free games, Prime Gaming also has GRUNND, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, The Textorcist, Golden Light, and Super Adventure Hand available.

Will you be checking out Ghostwire Tokyo?

Ghostwire Tokyo

