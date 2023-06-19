Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostwire Tokyo

Ghostwire Tokyo has more than five million players

One million more gamers has tried the game since last month.

Ghostwire Tokyo was released for the Xbox Series S/X on April 12 this year after being a console exclusive for a year on the PlayStation 5. After about a month, Tango Gameworks announced that the game had reached a really impressive milestone and had reached over four million players, with the inclusion of Game Pass certainly contributing to the increase.

Now, after another month, a new milestone has been reached, with over five million players enjoying the ultra-Japanese and evocative action adventure. The developers are celebrating this occasion with a gorgeous commemorative artwork from concept artist Kenta Muramatsu.

Are you one of those five million, or do you still have Ghostwire Tokyo unplayed?

