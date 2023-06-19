Ghostwire Tokyo has more than five million players

HQ

Ghostwire Tokyo was released for the Xbox Series S/X on April 12 this year after being a console exclusive for a year on the PlayStation 5. After about a month, Tango Gameworks announced that the game had reached a really impressive milestone and had reached over four million players, with the inclusion of Game Pass certainly contributing to the increase.

Now, after another month, a new milestone has been reached, with over five million players enjoying the ultra-Japanese and evocative action adventure. The developers are celebrating this occasion with a gorgeous commemorative artwork from concept artist Kenta Muramatsu.

Are you one of those five million, or do you still have Ghostwire Tokyo unplayed?