Ghostwire Tokyo has been pushed back to 2022

Sadly, we've been seeing quite a few delay announcements popping up lately. Sifu, Just Cause Mobile, End of Dragons expansion of Guild Wars 2 - now we are adding one more name onto this list.

Via a post on Twitter, the Tokyo-based developer Tango Gameworks has shared their decision to delay the launch of Ghostwire Tokyo to early 2022.

"We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we've been hard at work building. At the same time, we're also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we've always envisioned it," wrote the team in the post. "Thank you for being patient as we work to bring you an experience unlike anything else we've ever made. We can't wait to show you more in the coming months."

Are you disappointed that you will have to wait longer before you finally can get your hands on Ghostwire Tokyo?