Ghostwire Tokyo

Ghostwire Tokyo gameplay shown during the PS5 stream

It's up to you to save Tokyo in Tango Gameworks' upcoming supernatural horror title Ghostwire Tokyo.

Shinji Mikami took the stage at the PlayStation 5 'The Future of Gaming Show' stream, where it's currently, at the time of writing, showing off games on PlayStation 5 hardware. Mikami finally gave anticipating fans what they've been waiting for - gameplay showing Ghostwire Tokyo in action and it sure looks like something completely different from what we've seen before, featuring supernatural martial arts, fast bikes and headless demons.

Ghostwire Tokyo is set to release in 2021.

Ghostwire Tokyo

