Ghostwire Tokyo and Deathloop are console exclusive to PS5

When Microsoft and Sony have their press conferences and live streams with new game announcements, they like to to be very vague about which games are exclusive and which games will be available for all formats. Two of the games shown tonight during Sony's PlayStation 5 stream were Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo, but are they exclusives?

Geoff Keighley showed up on Twitter to clarify this and wrote:

"A bit of news I'm hearing: Bethesda's Death Loop and Ghost Wire Tokyo are console exclusive to #playstation5 for a period of time."

When one takes a closer look at the two titles' official pages (here and here), the exclusivity is confirmed, although no timed deal is mentioned.

Timed console exclusives mean they'll likely be released for PC as well, while those with other formats (probably Stadia and Xbox Series X) will have to wait for a while.