LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Immortals: Fenyx Rising - The Lost Gods
 See in hd icon
Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection will land on PC, Xbox One and PS4 in June

If you pre-order the game you will be able to play a day earlier.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As previously reported, Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is coming to more platforms, including PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Back then, we didn't get much information, nor did we know when will the game launch on these platforms. Now, thanks to Microsoft Store (via gematsu), we know when to expect this remake/reimagining of the classic series to arrive on more platforms.

It seems that Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection will become playable on Xbox One starting from June 1, however if you pre-order the game you'll get one day early access, which means you would be able to start playing the game from May 31.

Even though no words or other details regarding the PC and PS4 editions were revealed, presumably these two versions will be available along with the Xbox version.

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection initially launched on Nintendo Switch February this year, you can check our thoughts about the game via this link.

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy