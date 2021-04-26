Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection will land on PC, Xbox One and PS4 in June

You're watching Advertisements

As previously reported, Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is coming to more platforms, including PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Back then, we didn't get much information, nor did we know when will the game launch on these platforms. Now, thanks to Microsoft Store (via gematsu), we know when to expect this remake/reimagining of the classic series to arrive on more platforms.

It seems that Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection will become playable on Xbox One starting from June 1, however if you pre-order the game you'll get one day early access, which means you would be able to start playing the game from May 31.

Even though no words or other details regarding the PC and PS4 editions were revealed, presumably these two versions will be available along with the Xbox version.

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection initially launched on Nintendo Switch February this year, you can check our thoughts about the game via this link.