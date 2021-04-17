Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is coming to more platforms

You're watching Advertisements

Through a press release, Capcom has confirmed that Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection will in fact be releasing on other platforms, including PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Aside from the note that details these new platforms, the publisher is yet to reveal any other pieces of information for it, including that of a release date.

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection previously launched on Nintendo Switch back in February, and if you haven't already, you can be sure to check out our review of the game over here.