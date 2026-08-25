Ghosts are haunting Hawkins in Stranger Things: Tales from '85 Season 2

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It has only been a few months since the initial debut of Stranger Things: Tales from '85, but the animated series is already coming back for more. This time, Hawkins is facing a greater threat than ever, as ghostly monsters are coming from the Upside Down. Things that can't even be beaten by Eleven's powers.

A strange flower kicks off our adventures in Stranger Things: Tales from '85 Season 2. It seems to imbue creatures from the Upside Down with ghostly abilities. They can fly through walls, and are immune to a lot of attacks, including Eleven's telekinesis. At least, that's the case through most of the trailer.

It's not really a spoiler to say that by the end of the trailer the gang are battering what look like super-powered demogorgons with golf clubs, bats, and other weapons they can find lingering around the house. Looks like we're set for another action-packed prequel adventure in any case, one that strangely is completely unmentioned in the main series.

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 returns for Season 2 on the 17th of September.