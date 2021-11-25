Ghostrunner's Ultimate DLC receives a teaser trailer, will formally be revealed on November 30

HQ

One More Level has just revealed a new teaser trailer for Ghostrunner's Ultimate DLC - one of its last confirmed slices of post-launch content. The 28-second video includes several shots of the game's wall hopping hack-n-slash action, but there is something a little unsettling. Sat within a cryo-chamber is a mysterious figure that suddenly springs to life after the voice-over concludes (watch out for the jump scare).

More details on the Ultimate DLC are said to be revealed on November 30. For now, though, you can register to join its closed beta here.