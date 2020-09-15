Ghostrunner will sneak into action October 27

You're watching Advertisements

Many people will be infected with the cost-intensive next-gen fever by the end of next month, but there will still be a few games waiting to be released for the current machines (and computers). For example, as we learned today, One More Level will release their action game Ghostrunner on October 27 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The game puts you in the shoes of a dangerous ninja-hacker who eliminates enemies with a futuristic cyber katana in front of neon-flooded environments. The action takes place from the first-person perspective, similar to how games like Shadow Warrior present themselves. In the new video, we see wall jumps and superhuman movement, the usage of skills, and a lot of brutal violence.