Ghostrunner will slice its way onto PS5 and Xbox Series in 2021

It has been revealed that cyberpunk-inspired slasher Ghostunner will be parkouring its way onto the PS5 and Xbox Series sometime in 2021. Those who purchase the current-gen version of the game will be eligible for an upgrade when the new iterations are released.

Pre-orders for the game ahead of its October 27 launch are now open and will net you some exclusive katana swords and limited-time discounts. You can find out more here.

Ghostrunner will release October 27 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.