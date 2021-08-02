Ghostrunner, Undertale, and NieR: Automata are heading to PS Now in August

Sony has revealed that PS Now subscribers will have access to another solid trio of games this August. Starting from tomorrow they will be able to download sci-fi hack-and-slasher Ghostrunner, indie darling Undertale, and post-apocalyptic action RPG NieR: Automata. Sony has detailed that Automata will be leaving the service on November 1, but no other expiry dates have been revealed for the other titles.

This month is a pretty solid one, but it can't top what came to the service in July. Last month a total of seven titles were added and these included must-play experiences such as Nioh 2, God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Judgment.

You can read more about this month's titles here.