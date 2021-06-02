Ghostrunner slashes onto PS5 and Xbox Series in September

You're watching Advertisements

When the folks over at One More Level announced Ghostrunner 2 last month they also reiterated that the original was set to make its way to the new consoles this year, something they'll seemingly manage with a significant margin.

We're now told that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Ghostrunner will launch on September 28. Both versions will offer generally better graphics, HDR and ray tracing in fidelity mode. The PS5 version will also have 3D audio and haptic feedback, while the Xbox Series can apparently do 4K and 120 frames-per-second.