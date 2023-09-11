Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostrunner sells 2.5 million copies

It seems a lot of players want to get through Dharma Tower before the new game.

HQ

Ghostrunner has sold over 2.5 million copies, an impressive figure especially when it was revealed by the developers that they'd originally wanted to make an announcement for 2 million copies.

"We originally intended to make a 2 million units sold announcement," reads a post on the game's Steam community page. "But the excitement around Ghostrunner 2 has been so incredible that we quickly jumped to 2.5+ million copies so we thought we might as well provide you the most up to date figures."

Ghostrunner gave fans a great, fast-paced action experience set in a cyberpunk world. Hopefully the sequel can offer more of the same as it joins the stacked release schedule for October.

Ghostrunner 2 launches on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on the 27th of October.

Ghostrunner

