Ghostrunner sells 2.5 million copies

Ghostrunner has sold over 2.5 million copies, an impressive figure especially when it was revealed by the developers that they'd originally wanted to make an announcement for 2 million copies.

"We originally intended to make a 2 million units sold announcement," reads a post on the game's Steam community page. "But the excitement around Ghostrunner 2 has been so incredible that we quickly jumped to 2.5+ million copies so we thought we might as well provide you the most up to date figures."

Ghostrunner gave fans a great, fast-paced action experience set in a cyberpunk world. Hopefully the sequel can offer more of the same as it joins the stacked release schedule for October.

Ghostrunner 2 launches on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on the 27th of October.