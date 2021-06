During the second Guerrilla Collective E3 event today it was revealed that cyberpunk hack-and-slash Ghostrunner would be receiving a physical release on Nintendo Switch on June 30. The game has been out on the platform since October last year, but it has yet to see a physical release until now. No word was given as to whether a physical release will arrive for PS4 and Xbox One.

You can take a look at the box art for the Switch version below and you can pre-order yourself a copy here.