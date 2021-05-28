Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner is getting a new roguelike mode in a future update

It will also be receiving an assist mode that will offer a more relaxed experience.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Hack-and-slash Ghostrunner is expanding once more this Summer with the addition of two modes: a new roguelike Wave Mode and a less challenging Assist Mode.

The Wave Mode (which you can sign up for a closed beta for) is a rougelike mode where players are given randomly-generated upgrades whilst slashing their way through 20 waves of enemies. The Assist Mode, however, relaxes the difficulty and makes for a more relaxed point of entry by enabling you to sustain more hits from enemies.

In other related news, it was recently revealed that Ghostrunner will slash its way onto next-gen consoles before the end of 2021. A sequel was also announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series, but details on it are pretty slim at present.

Ghostrunner

Thanks, IGN.

Related texts

GhostrunnerScore

Ghostrunner
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"The fast-paced movement mechanics, tasking timing requirements and combat systems, combined with the varied enemies make for a challenging yet fulfilling gameplay experience."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy