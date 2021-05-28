Ghostrunner is getting a new roguelike mode in a future update

You're watching Advertisements

Hack-and-slash Ghostrunner is expanding once more this Summer with the addition of two modes: a new roguelike Wave Mode and a less challenging Assist Mode.

The Wave Mode (which you can sign up for a closed beta for) is a rougelike mode where players are given randomly-generated upgrades whilst slashing their way through 20 waves of enemies. The Assist Mode, however, relaxes the difficulty and makes for a more relaxed point of entry by enabling you to sustain more hits from enemies.

In other related news, it was recently revealed that Ghostrunner will slash its way onto next-gen consoles before the end of 2021. A sequel was also announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series, but details on it are pretty slim at present.

