Ghostrunner is coming digitally to Nintendo Switch

With Tokyo Game Show 2020 now live, All In! Games and 505 Games have announced that the action game Ghostrunner will also be available digitally on Nintendo Switch starting from 27 October, along with the other platforms already announced.

Ahead of the announcement, One More Level also released a new gameplay trailer, that you can see at the top of this news.

Also, if you are interested in playing Ghostrunner early, you can do so thanks to a new PC demo, available on Steam starting September 29. To try it out, just apply for a closed beta test over here.

Also, if you pre-order Ghostrunner, you can take advantage of some promotions until launch, which you can find out in detail below:

● 1 special katana included in all pre-orders

● Plus an additional katana, exclusive to each platform/shop

● 20% discount on PlayStation 4 pre-orders

● 20% discount on Steam pre-orders

● 10% discount on Xbox One pre-orders

Ghostrunner will be launched on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 27.