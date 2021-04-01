Ghostrunner franchise acquired by 505 Games for $5.8 million

You're watching Advertisements

It has been reported that 505 Games has acquired the Ghostrunner franchise and tech license from Polish publisher All In Games for $5.8 million. The deal that was announced in a translated press release and first reported on by Gamasutra has stated that 505 will own all of the Ghostrunner property, including "all licenses for the technological solutions used in the game."

Due to the previous publishing deal that was set, All In Games will continue to take a share of the profits from ongoing sales, but has also stated that it sold the IP to 505 after they were given an "irresistible" offer.

Ghostrunner is expected to be getting the next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series later this year, although no official date has been mentioned just yet.