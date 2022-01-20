Cookies

Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner DLC "Project_Hel" has been delayed

It'll now be coming in March.

HQ

Last December we reported that the "Project_Hel" DLC of One More Level's action game, Ghostrunner, was going to arrive on January 27. Well, it's not the case anymore.

Via a post on the official Twitter account of Ghostrunner, it has been announced that this expansion will launch a bit later than originally planned:

"The global release of the Project_Hel DLC will be delayed to March 3rd. We appreciate your understanding and want all our fans to know that we will use this bonus time to make even more worthwhile improvements while ensuring the health & safety of our team and global partners."

If you don't know, in "Project_Hel" you can take control of Hel, one of the base game's bosses. As a playable character, she is more "combat-oriented" and "can survive an additional attack compared to the Ghostrunner". For more details in regard to the DLC, you can check our previous report via this link.

Ghostrunner

