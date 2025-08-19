Ghostrunner developer unveils first-person Soulslike called Valor Mortis

The Gamescom Opening Night Live fun is only just starting, as the pre-show for the massive broadcast has just concluded. During that taster event, one developer that was present to show off what they've been working on is One More Level, the Polish studio that is best known for being the creator of the Ghostrunner titles.

During the pre-show, One More Level introduced everyone to a project known as Valor Mortis, which is actually a very different project to what we expect from the team, as it's in fact a first-person Soulslike. Yep, this is set to be a challenging game, one that's set in a Metroidvania-like world inspired by Eastern Europe during Napoleon's 19th century conquest.

The press release describes the game as the following: "A single-player first-person soulslike game which combines brutal, methodical combat, Metroidvania-inspired levels and a compelling narrative shrouded in horror, corruption, temptation and conspiracy. Located in a warped version of wartorn Eastern Europe during Napoleon's 19th century conquest, a resurrected French soldier must wield the corrupting power of a mysterious, plague-like substance to save humanity from the very horrors of war it creates, while battling terrifying abominations found only in nightmares."

We're also told that in Valor Mortis, players take on the role of William, a soldier who is resurrected from a battlefield grave all to discover a world ridden with plague and where allies have been contorted into abominations known as the Nephtoglobin. The aim is to explore and survive in this world, which is described as an alternate history 19th century.

Speaking about Valor Mortis, One More Level's CEO Szymon Bryla explained: "With Valor Mortis, we wanted to try something new and original - a darker experience, while still offering players a true challenge. After Ghostrunner, we knew we had the foundation to create an FPP title, but this time in a soulslike genre. At the same time, we wanted to stay true to what we do best - making demanding games for hardcore players, set in an engaging, expansive world, while showing that the studio has grown since our previous projects. Valor Mortis is a fresh, new and original take on the soulslike genre that we can't wait for players to get their hands on."

As it stands, Valor Mortis will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2026, with a playtest planned for the weeks to come. You can see the announcement trailer for the game below.