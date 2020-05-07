LIVE

Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner demo available now

Futuristic first-person action slasher Ghostrunner had a demo release alongside its cinematic trailer.

Developer One More Level and publisher All In! Games just released the cinematic trailer for its upcoming first-person action slasher Ghostrunner which is set to release later this year. Ahead of the not-yet-known release date, however, those wanting to experience the slasher violence that cyberspace is bound to house can now do so via the newly released demo.

The demo, which you can download on Steam via this link, was released alongside the official cinematic trailer of the game and you can check it out below.

Ghostrunner

