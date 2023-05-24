Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 shows off new trailer, reveals release window

We'll be jumping all over a dystopian wasteland later this year.

Ghostrunner 2 has recently shown off its first trailer at the Sony PlayStation Showcase. We didn't get an extensive look at the game but we have certainly enough to whet our appetites for now.

It seems as if we're picking up from where the first game left off. We immediately see our familiar Ghostrunner leap off of a tall building on a motorbike, and then we cut to some quick bits of gameplay footage, which appears to give us more of the same great mobility and action as before.

Ghostrunner 2 is also expected to launch in 2023, and from a new PS Blog post we can find out even more about it, including dialogue options, epic boss fights, and new areas beyond Dharma Tower.

