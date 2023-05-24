Ghostrunner 2 shows off new trailer, reveals release window

HQ

Ghostrunner 2 has recently shown off its first trailer at the Sony PlayStation Showcase. We didn't get an extensive look at the game but we have certainly enough to whet our appetites for now.

It seems as if we're picking up from where the first game left off. We immediately see our familiar Ghostrunner leap off of a tall building on a motorbike, and then we cut to some quick bits of gameplay footage, which appears to give us more of the same great mobility and action as before.

Ghostrunner 2 is also expected to launch in 2023, and from a new PS Blog post we can find out even more about it, including dialogue options, epic boss fights, and new areas beyond Dharma Tower.