Ghostrunner 2, the cyberpunk parkour action game, will release on the 26th of October, 2023. This was first leaked by known leaker billbil-kun before being officially confirmed on 505 Games' Twitter account.

Ghostrunner 2 was first revealed earlier this year, but apart from a few glimpses at gameplay in a cinematic trailer, we've yet to see much of it. Hopefully this will change as its release is now just a couple months away.

The game will pick up after the events of the original, with us leaving Dharma Tower and moving out into the desolate wasteland that the world has become. We'll be looking at similar, fast-paced gameplay that can have us dead in seconds, along with some sequences where we'll ride around the world on a motorcycle.

Ghostrunner 2 launches on the 26th of October for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.