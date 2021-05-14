Ghostrunner 2 announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Ghostrunner was only a few days away from launching on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when One More Level confirmed it's also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series sometime this year, but that's not the only exciting thing in the great game's future.

The talented Polish developers and 505 Games have announced that Ghostrunner 2 already is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. One of the reasons why they've made this decision just a bit more than six months after Ghostrunner launched is that we're also told the original already has sold more than 600,000 copies.

Unfortunately, this also means we don't get any details about the sequel and probably won't before Ghostrunner has been on the newest consoles for a while. The good news is that it leaves plenty of room for you to share what kind of improvements you want to see in Ghostrunner 2, so please share your thoughts in the comments below.