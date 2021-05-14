Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

While the original has already sold more than 600,000 copies.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Ghostrunner was only a few days away from launching on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when One More Level confirmed it's also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series sometime this year, but that's not the only exciting thing in the great game's future.

The talented Polish developers and 505 Games have announced that Ghostrunner 2 already is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. One of the reasons why they've made this decision just a bit more than six months after Ghostrunner launched is that we're also told the original already has sold more than 600,000 copies.

Unfortunately, this also means we don't get any details about the sequel and probably won't before Ghostrunner has been on the newest consoles for a while. The good news is that it leaves plenty of room for you to share what kind of improvements you want to see in Ghostrunner 2, so please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Ghostrunner 2

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy