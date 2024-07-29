Ghostface, T-1000, Conan the Barbarian, and fan-favourites confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1's second year

HQ

As part of San Diego Comic-Con, NetherRealm Studios made an appearance to lift the curtain on the second year of Mortal Kombat 1. This upcoming batch of content will include six new fighters, three of which are Mortal Kombat icons and three of which are guests from beloved major franchises.

This will all be part of the Khaos Reigns second year of support, which debuts on September 24. This will begin as a big kick-off where the three returning Mortal Kombat characters will all arrive, with these three being Noob Saibot, Cyrax, and Sektor. Cyrax and Sektor aren't actually making their MK1 debut here, as both are currently available as Kameo fighters.

After this debut, over the course of the year we can look forward to the three guest fighters coming to the game. It's unclear exactly when they will debut, but eventually you will be able to take Ghostface from Scream, Conan the Barbarian, and the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day into battle.

The Khaos Reigns expansion will also include a new story to follow that focuses on Havok as he continues to cause trouble, even reviving Sub-Zero as Noob Saibot. When this big follow-up slate of content arrives, you'll be able to pick it all up for $49.99 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, with the Switch version being $39.99. The Kombat Pack 2 will not be available for standalone purchase.