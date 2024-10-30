English
Mortal Kombat 1

Ghostface is ready to join Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

But he will unfortunately miss Halloween, which feels like a lost opportunity.

With Halloween approaching, it's fitting that Netherrealm Studios now presents its next Mortal Kombat 1 fighter for the Khaos Reigns expansion, namely Ghostface.

This means that the Scream killer appears in the game, and of course he brings a giant knife and a craving for gory murders. In a first teaser trailer, he now shows off his skills, but there is unfortunately no gameplay (or Fatalities).

Considering that the character will be released on November 19 for everyone who bought Khaos Reigns, we should see more soon. If you want to buy Ghostface individually, he will be released on November 26.

Mortal Kombat 1

