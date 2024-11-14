Ghostface have the funniest Fatality yet in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

As we previously reported, the Scream executor Ghostface will be joining the Mortal Kombat 1 ensemble this month, more specifically on November 19 for anyone who purchased the expansion Khaos Reigns. If you want to buy Ghostface individually, he will be released on November 26.

At the time, we didn't have any gameplay or Fatality to show you, but now we do. In a video just over three minutes long, we get to see how the often rather confused and clumsy youngsters who usually hide behind the mask in the movies manage to take on Netherrealm Studios' top combatants.

At first glance, it looks like the developers have done a good job of taking advantage of the quirky nature of the character, and make sure not to miss the perfectly delightful and really clever Fatality at the end.