Ghosted is the most watched Apple TV+ film of all-time

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas' spy action comedy movie Ghosted has proven to be the most watched movie debut on Apple TV+ in the service's history.

According to research by Samba TV (thanks, Deadline), which compiled the numbers of all the households that had watched Ghosted for at least a minute, the results showed that in the time since it debuted, the movie has been seen by over 328,500 viewers.

This blows the previous records of other Apple TV+ movies like Finch, which earned a viewership of 228,500, Spirited, which got 174,000, and Tetris' 88,000. It seems that the star power of the leading pair in Ghosted helped draw eyes to the movie, and the film is also regarded as "offering something for everyone in the household," by Samba TV.

