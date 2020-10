You're watching Advertisements

Many other developers have added ghosts and other supernatural things to their games for Halloween, but clearly, Psyonix is thinking differently and wants to get rid of them. So who are you gonna call?

The answer is as always; Ghostbusters. For this year's Haunted Hallows (which just started, by the way), we can enjoy the classic car Ecto-1, items such as Stay Puft Goal Explosions, and of course, ghost cosmetics. Check out the trailer below: