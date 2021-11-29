Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will seemingly not be getting its multiplayer mode at all

HQ

Despite the game launching back in 2019 with plans to bring its multiplayer component to fans as post-launch content, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will seemingly not be receiving its multiplayer mode at all.

Speaking with Saber Interactive's chief creative officer, Tim Willis, the publication MP1st was told, "This is something the team really wanted to include when working on that remaster a few years ago and had been attempting it, but the state of the original multiplayer code unfortunately just didn't cooperate. We did look into it but ultimately had to focus on recreating the single player experience fans were expecting from us."

This isn't a direct no to the multiplayer ever making it to the game, but considering launch was almost three years ago now, it does seem unlikely that the mode will ever be coming to the game.

Would you still like to see multiplayer make it to Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered?