Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will seemingly not be getting its multiplayer mode at all

Saber Interactive: "We did look into it but ultimately had to focus on recreating the single player experience fans were expecting from us."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite the game launching back in 2019 with plans to bring its multiplayer component to fans as post-launch content, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will seemingly not be receiving its multiplayer mode at all.

Speaking with Saber Interactive's chief creative officer, Tim Willis, the publication MP1st was told, "This is something the team really wanted to include when working on that remaster a few years ago and had been attempting it, but the state of the original multiplayer code unfortunately just didn't cooperate. We did look into it but ultimately had to focus on recreating the single player experience fans were expecting from us."

This isn't a direct no to the multiplayer ever making it to the game, but considering launch was almost three years ago now, it does seem unlikely that the mode will ever be coming to the game.

Would you still like to see multiplayer make it to Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered?

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content