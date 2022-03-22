Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will make you bust ghosts with friends this year

HQ

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is the new Ghostbusters game for PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, developed by IllFonic. The development team already teased it last year, but now it's finally been fully unveiled. A specific release date hasn't been given, but we do know that it will arrive in the last quarter of 2022.

Spirits Unleashed revolves around the asymmetrical multiplayer formula and it's designed for quick matches with friends or strangers. Every game lasts about 7-10 minutes and, in them, one user plays as a Ghost who can fly, teleport between rifts (these also work as extra lives) and even haunt items or create little spooky minions. This player's goal is to haunt a location scaring people and forcing them to run horrified from it. On the other hand, there's the Ghostbusters team (up to 4 players), whose goal is to capture the Ghost by collaborating and using their usual ghostbusting gear: Proton Packs, PKE Meters, Particle Throwers, Ghost Traps and other surprises.

Being a multiplayer focused game doesn't mean you won't be able to play it like a single-player game. You can choose to be a Ghost or a Ghostbuster and have the rest of the slots filled by AI-controlled characters, or even mix players and bots. In addition, IllFonic has confirmed there will be cross-platform between consoles and PC.

Customisable characters, well-known locations like the Firehouse and characters like Winston Zeddemore (voiced by Ernie Hudson) or Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) put the icing on the cake for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Now, we have to ask you...

... Who you gonna call?