Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be released in October

And check out the spooky boxart.

It seems like we've had new delays to announce almost every other day during the last few months, draining this fall on exciting games. Therefore it feels really good to do the opposite for once and confirm a game that actually will be released fairly soon.

We are talking about Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which is an asymmetric multiplayer game in the same vein as the developer Illfonic's previous title Friday the 13th: The Game. It will be released on October 18 (just in time for Halloween!), and we've also gotten the official boxart, which you can check out below.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be released for PC, Playstation and Xbox - and we're promised more information during Gamescom next week.

