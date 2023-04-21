Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is free to play this weekend

HQ

Every weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of usually two-three games that are free to play for all subscribers of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate. These are the full products with everything included and no other catches than that, until the offer ends at 8:00 BST / 9:00 CEST on Monday.

You also get a discount on the titles included in this offer if you wish to keep it, which this week are Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Roguebook. We assume the first title is the most appealing one, and offers an asymmetrical game of hide and seek. It's basically about four players being Ghostbusters trying to catch a ghost that is also a player. It's actually really good.

Will you play any of these for free this weekend?