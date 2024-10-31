Ghostbusters, Predator, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and more are free to play this weekend

HQ

You probably know it by now, but every weekend Microsoft offers a selection of usually three titles that Xbox Game Pass Core, Xbox Game Pass Standard, and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play at no extra cost. This programme is called Free Play Days and runs until 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET on Monday morning, giving you plenty of time to explore the titles and maybe even finish some of them.

We try to report on this during extra good weeks, and since you're reading this now, you've probably already figured out that it is indeed a good week. There are no less than five games to try out, including a just-released (for Xbox) Predator multiplayer game.

As usual, there are also some pretty big discounts on the available entries, and this week is no exception. Here are the titles included that you can now download and try out:



Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed ( Echo Edition )

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game



Predator: Hunting Grounds



The Texas Chain Saw Massacre



The Division 2 (including the Warlords of New York expansion)



The first four titles obviously offer plenty of Halloween spirit, which is very appropriate for the day. Will you take the opportunity to try any of them?