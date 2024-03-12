Ghostbusters goodies are coming to Destiny 2

HQ

To mark the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in cinemas in a couple of weeks, Bungie has teamed up with Sony Pictures to bring a collection of Ghostbusters-themed goodies to Destiny 2.

Set to arrive on March 19, 2024, the collection will include a Sparrow, Ship, and Ghost Shell, and sees each designed around iconic elements from the beloved movie series. The Ghost Shell sees a Ghost in the mouth of the Slimer, the Ship is tailored to look like a futuristic Ecto-1, and the Sparrow seems to be built to reflect the new major villain being added in the upcoming film.

No exact information in regard to the price of the collection has been announced yet, but considering other branded sets in Destiny 2, it's likely fair to assume that this will set you back around 2,000 Silver.