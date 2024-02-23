Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's latest posters ice some Mini-Pufts

HQ

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is almost here. The latest flick in the beloved film franchise is set to make its arrival as soon as March 22, 2024, and with that date a month away, a bunch of new posters for the exciting sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife have been revealed.

Some are the typical floating head style posters that outline the cast starring in the film and tease the supernatural villain that has turned New York City into a frozen empire. Others are a little different, including one such poster (my personal favourite) that locks three Mini-Pufts into separate ice cubes. There's no need to fret though, they seem to be enjoying themselves...

Check out each of the posters below, as well as the latest trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire below.