Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will premiere a week early

We won't have to wait until the end of March anymore.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The original plan was for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel to premiere last month, but the Hollywood strikes made Columbia Pictures delay it to the 29th of March. They've realised it won't be necessary to wait that long now that the strikes are over.

A press release announces that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will now premiere on the 22nd of March, as the movie has been pushed forward exactly one week. No trailer or anything like that to celebrate the occasion, but do we really need something more after these good news?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Related texts



Loading next content