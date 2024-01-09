Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will premiere a week early

HQ

The original plan was for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel to premiere last month, but the Hollywood strikes made Columbia Pictures delay it to the 29th of March. They've realised it won't be necessary to wait that long now that the strikes are over.

A press release announces that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will now premiere on the 22nd of March, as the movie has been pushed forward exactly one week. No trailer or anything like that to celebrate the occasion, but do we really need something more after these good news?