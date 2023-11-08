Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire teaser trailer aims for spring premiere

The so-called movie insider MyTimeToShineHello has been on a roll lately, so it was worth paying attention when they claimed the sequel to Ghostbusters Afterlife would be called Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Not that it was a difficult assumption to make after getting the first teaser poster. Still, it's nice to make it official and even get a tasty ice cream along with it.

Colombia Pictures has suddenly released the first teaser trailer for what's now confirmed to be Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. We're used to seeing the winter arrive early and fast here in Norway, but that's nothing compared to what New York experiences in this video. It also makes it clear we're in for another mix of action, comedy and horror, as the new and old Ghostbusters must team up to defeat a ghost that will bring a really nasty chill down your spine...and everywhere else.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will premiere sometime in spring 2024.