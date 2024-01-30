Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire offers retro goodness in new trailer

HQ

With less than two months to go until the premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Columbia Pictures has now released a new trailer of things to come - which includes plenty of stuff for older fans.

We're talking familiar faces, beloved lines, popular ghosts and a whole lot more. We also get a good look at the upcoming ice-age, which seems to be the worst winter that has hit New York City since Roland Emmerich's The Day After Tomorrow from 2004.

Check it out below, and be prepared to bust some ghosts on March 22.