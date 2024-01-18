Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is inspired by the animated TV series

HQ

Saturday morning cartoons was a big thing in the 80s and early 90s with tons of high-quality animated TV series that the kids loved and that still lives on to this day with reboots, sequels and movies. One of them was The Real Ghostbusters, based on the popular movie, but more whimsical and children friendly.

In an interview with Empire, the director Gil Kenan reveals that the upcoming movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is actually somewhat based on The Real Ghostbusters as he wanted to offer "wild, original and weird-as-f**k villains", adding:

"We wanted to bring that show's looseness and fearlessness to this movie. I think it's going to surprise people just how big this film is."

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, we get to meet a supernatural creature who is unleashing a new ice-age on New York City. Considering that The Real Ghostbusters has been a source of inspiration, we should probably expect that pretty much anything could happen when it premieres on March 22.