Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is getting a home release next week

A physical version will be arriving at an unconfirmed later date.

We'll soon be able to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire from the comfort of our homes as the film is getting a digital release on 7th May.

Frozen Empire first hit theatres two months ago and it ended its run with a worldwide gross of $188 million. At the time of writing, the film is currently the fourth highest grossing film of 2024, with only Kung Fu Panda 4, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Dune: Part Two ahead. Critically the film didn't fare as well, with it currently holding a score of 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In our review of Frozen Empire, we said: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is a film that could have benefitted from another set of eyes on its script and storyboard. This movie would be better if it was shorter and focussed more on what surprised and engaged us all during the reboot in Afterlife.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

