Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire introduces new recruits and legends

It's almost finally time to get invaded by ghosts again, and surely you know who you're gonna call? The Ghostbusters are back in Frozen Empire, and this time we're getting plenty of legends but also new recruits, which is the theme of a new video that blends clips from the movie with short interview snippets.

Here we get to meet Patton Oswald who joins the fun, and says "In this one, the scary stuff is genuinely scary", something that was true for the two original movies in this franchise. The always legendary Bill Murray is also interviewed and says the new generation "are nice people, but they are not as much fun as we are", while talking to Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore) and Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz).

Check it out below. It includes plenty of Ghostbusters good feelings ahead of the premiere on March 22.