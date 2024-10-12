English
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters-director promises more movies in the future

Frozen Empire was not the end and the hauntings will continue in future movies.

HQ

For those of you who enjoyed Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the film's director has some good news. Gil Kenan recently confirmed that we haven't seen the last of the ghost hunters.

"We take the responsibility and the joy of being the keepers of the flame of Ghostbusters very seriously... we definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen. And stay tuned. There'll be more. There'll be more about that later."

Kenan wasn't willing to share more details than that, but it's clear that Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original film in the '80s, is still involved in preserving his father's legacy.

What did you think of Frozen Empire, and are you looking forward to more Ghostbusters films?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

