Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman has passed away

It was 1984... and the world was different. And then there was Ghostbusters, directed by Ivan Reitman. Unfortunately none of us live forever, and this time Ivan Reitman had to leave this world. He was 75 years old. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in Montecito, California on February 12th. The cause of death was not announced. His other known works include Kindergarten Cop, Twins and Junior.

Check out a trailer about Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which premiered in November 2021. It was directed by Ivan Reitman's son, Jason Reitman.

