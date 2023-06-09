Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostbusters Afterlife

Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel gets chilling poster

The Ghostbusters sign full of icicles suggests a sub-zero adventure.

June 8 back in 1984 was a truly important day for popculture, as three brave parapsychology professors (and later also Winston Zeddemore) teamed up to form Ghostbusters and saved New York from Gozer the Gozerian.

In recent year, this has therefore been declared Ghostbusters Day and is celebrated annually. As Ghostbusters Afterlife is about to get a sequel, the first movie poster was shared on social media on June 8, which shows the iconic Ghostbusters logo frozen in ice - probably giving us a hint of a chilly adventure when the sequel premieres on December 20 this year.

Ghostbusters Afterlife

