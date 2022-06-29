Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Ghostbusters: Afterlife gets a sequel late 2023

It's coming just in time for the holidays.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ghostbusters: Afterlife managed to do what the Paul Feig reboot from 2016 failed to do; charm critics, the audience and the most difficult group of them all - the fans. It was decided early on that it would eventually get a sequel (something that was also implied in the end-credits), but that's about all the information we've had. Until now.

Sony has now confirmed that a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming and will premiere on December 20 next year 2023. As this really isn't too far off, we assume we can look forward to plenty of news regarding actors and other things during the coming months.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife gets a sequel late 2023


Loading next content