Ghostbusters: Afterlife gets a sequel late 2023

Ghostbusters: Afterlife managed to do what the Paul Feig reboot from 2016 failed to do; charm critics, the audience and the most difficult group of them all - the fans. It was decided early on that it would eventually get a sequel (something that was also implied in the end-credits), but that's about all the information we've had. Until now.

Sony has now confirmed that a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming and will premiere on December 20 next year 2023. As this really isn't too far off, we assume we can look forward to plenty of news regarding actors and other things during the coming months.