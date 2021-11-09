Ghostbusters: Afterlife get final trailer ahead of launch

HQ

We have waited for a proper sequel to Ghostbusters II for decades, and in ten days, it is finally time as Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theatres on November 19. And with that little time left to go, we have now got a proper final trailer of things to come.

Here we'll once again see Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson play the ghost catching scientists (yeah, right!) Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore. The first rounds of reviews in America seems to imply that this one is actually a good movie the fans will appreciate.

Even if we will still miss the late Harold Ramis' awkward brainiac Egon Spengler, this seems to be something to look forward to. Trust us, check out the trailer below for yourself and make sure you watch all of it...